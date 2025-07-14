Spectators welcome at annual MCC charity cricket match
The Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC will once again be locking horns at Belvoir Cricket Ground, on Wednesday July 23.
The feature match, which was first played in 2010, is hosted by local sports and education charity, the Belvoir Education & Sports Trust (BEST).
The two sides will compete for the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy.
And a Spirit of Cricket award will also be presented in memory of Vic Heppenstall, affectionately known as ‘Mr Belvoir’ for his devotion to local cricket.
The Duchess’ team, captained by BEST chief executive and former Nottinghamshire CC player Darren Bicknell, trail the series 8-6.
The match, which is 40 overs per side, starts at 1pm and entry is free.
This year the Trust will work with more than 5,000 primary and special needs children, introducing them to cricket, basketball and other sports and running countryside education days on the Belvoir Estate.
