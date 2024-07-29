Runners taking part in Parkrun Melton Mowbray

Melton’s popular week of health and fitness activities is set to return next month, bigger and better than before.

Melton Borough Council’s healthy and active communities team are bringing back Let’s Get Moving Melton as a week full of taster sessions between Monday August 12 and the following Sunday in a bid to encourage residents to get more active.

Last year, the programme attracted 1,009 people to try over 30 different activities and this year is set to be even better with over 70 free physical activity taster sessions available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make Let’s Get Moving Melton Week more accessible, the sessions will be organised in community venues across the borough by local instructors, coaches, community groups and sports clubs to showcase the wealth of physical activities available locally to all ages.

A fitness class at Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton

Residents can book on to sessions by visiting the Melton Sport and Health Alliance website where they can find a timetable of all the free activities available throughout the week.

There will also be an option to pick up a physical copy of the timetable in reception at the council’s Parkside offices.

Councillor Pat Cumbers, portfolio holder for communities, health and wellbeing, said: “Let’s Get Moving Melton is a great way for individuals and families of all ages to get active together and find out what the Melton community has to offer in terms of physical activity, health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some amazing taster sessions available throughout the week and I encourage residents to sign up and give them a go.”

In the build-up to the week, residents can follow the #letsgetmovingmelton hashtag on social media, which will be promoting local green and open spaces for residents to visit and be active, alongside showcasing videos of the Let’s Get Moving Melton ambassadors being active and why it is so important to their health and wellbeing.

Activities include fitness, yoga and pilates classes in village halls, sports activities, children’s classes and events for senior citizens.

There are also family orienteering sessions being lined up in Melton Country Park.