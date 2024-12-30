Members enjoying a quick chat at a u3a meeting

If you live in the Melton borough and you are retired, semi-retired or no longer have parental responsibility there is a special event happening in January.

The annual Melton Mowbray u3a ‘Meet the Groups’ gathering is at Melton Baptist Church, on Leicester Road, on Thursday January 16, from 10am to 11am.

The u3a is a UK-wide movement which brings together those in their ‘third age’ to form new friendships, develop their interests and discover the benefits of connection.

So, if you have free time during the day you are invited to get involved in a local group where you can learn new skills, subjects and socialise at the same time.

An example of a great photography group out and about with u3a

Members learn together and from each other, thereby keeping costs to a minimum.

Most importantly, they have a lot of fun, following the u3a ethos of keeping physically, mentally and socially active.

Melton Mowbray u3a has nearly 700 members and around 70 groups covering a wide range of interests and activities.

It costs a modest annual fee of £13 to join and get access to as many of interest groups as you wish from; arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor games and activities, music, drama, discussion groups, languages, reading groups and social groups.

An example of one of the many games u3a has to offer its members

Almost all of these will have a stand at the event, showcasing their group’s activities to members and visitors.

This is an excellent opportunity for non-members to find out about u3a activities.

There will be an area serving tea, coffee and biscuits while you enjoying meeting new people.

You can go alone or with a partner or friend and local members will be there to answer questions.

One of the many walking groups enjoying the local area with u3a

They are friendly and inclusive and attendees are assured of a warm welcome.

Visitors are also welcome at the regular monthly meeting held on the third Thursday of each month at the same venue.

The usual format is a guest speaker of general interest followed by tea or coffee, biscuits and time to socialise and make new friends.

There is also an opportunity to book theatre trips and outings or exchange books, DVDs and jigsaws.

Those unable to attend can find out more about the branch’s activities online at www.u3ameltonmowbray.org.uk or by calling 0300 1024512.

Email [email protected] to ask for further information from the Melton groups’ co-ordinator.

You can also find out about the u3a movement at the www.u3a.org.uk website.

There are now over 1,000 branches of the u3a nationally with about 400,000 members.

A recent national survey of members reported major benefits to being part of the u3a in terms of confidence, combating loneliness, feeling supported in new communities, learning new skills and, perhaps most important of all, feeling valued and enjoying life.