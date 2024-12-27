'Souper Tuesday' lunches to be served at Melton church
Those who attend can get soup and a roll for £2 or soup and a sandwich for £3 with free tea and coffee as well.
Organiser Karen Balding said: “This is a new venture which we are starting in the New Year aimed at providing a simple lunch at a very reasonable price in a warm and friendly environment.
“It's called ‘Souper Tuesday’ and will initially run once a month in our beautiful St Mary's parish church.
"The first event will be on Tuesday January 21, from 11am to 1pm and we will be offering Soup and a roll for £2 or Soup and a sandwich for £3 with free tea and coffee.
“It will be manned by volunteers from the church and the wider community.”
