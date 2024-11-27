Solar Skills Bootcamp launched for Leicestershire adults

Leicestershire job-seekers are being given the opportunity to take part in a free four-week course in solar panel installation.

It forms part of the UK Government’s Skills Bootcamps initiative, which enables adults aged 19+ the chance to develop in-demand skills and build the foundations of a successful career.

More than 1.4 million homes already have solar panels installed in the UK, and interest in renewable energy continues to boom, with providers ready to recruit skilled workers to meet demand.

Now Leicester City Council has teamed up with leading further education provider, Moulton College, to help address the skills gap by delivering the training necessary for a future in solar PV installation.

The month-long course delivers the hands-on skills and technical know-how needed to install and maintain solar photovoltaic (PV) systems as well as a focus on developing industry-relevant and employability skills such as health and safety, teamwork, problem-solving, and customer service.

Debbie Scotton, Head of Innovation, Growth & Partnerships at Moulton College explains: “The SolarPro Bootcamp delivers a mix of classroom learning and practical training to provide students with essential skills in solar PV installation and technology. Over four weeks, students will develop a thorough understanding of solar energy and learn installation techniques using a replica roof system.”

Moulton College works in conjunction with solar industry experts and employers, leading the way in the delivery of solar installation courses. The College is delivering two SolarPro Bootcamps in early 2025, with 25 places up for grabs on each.

Joanne Ives, Regeneration Programmes Manager, Leicester City Council adds: “The SolarPro Bootcamps are open to all adults aged 19 and over. Candidates do not need previous experience in solar but must live in Leicestershire to be eligible. With a growing need for trained workers, this is the ideal opportunity to develop work-ready skills in a burgeoning industry.”

The SolarPro Bootcamp (Solar PV) courses run from 6th January 2025 and 24th February 2025, with training taking place at Moulton College's Moulton campus near Northampton. To find out more and register your interest, email [email protected]