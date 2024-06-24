Small charities in the East Midlands: A lifeline for residents amid crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data released today to mark Small Charity Week (24 – 28 June) reveals how frequently people in the East Midlands use and rely on small charities.

16% of people used a community-based food bank in the last year, with over 30% having to rely on them as frequently as once a week. As charities in the East Midlands plug the gap in people’s finances, over a quarter of people in East Midlands said they used a small charity because they needed support with the pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The research commissioned by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) shows 13% of people have used a small charity because ‘they had nowhere else to turn to’ and 15% said that public services were insufficient. As many as 67% said small charity closures caused by underfunding would have a negative impact on their community. While over 1 in 3 people described small charities as ‘under supported’, ‘under resourced’, ‘essential’ and a ‘lifeline’; exposing how integral they are to people’s daily lives.

[Children’s Links is a charity dedicated to improving the lives of children, families, and communities across the East Midlands. The organisation is currently facing significant challenges as the demand for their services rises alongside escalating costs, highlighting the need for more sustainable funding solutions.]

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

Rachel Aylmer, Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Links said:

"I think the biggest challenge is that the need for our services is increasing at the same time that costs are increasing, so we are constantly trying to do more with less. Funding needs to be longer-term and reflect the true costs of delivery, while also allowing us to invest for the future. The sector and service users need to be involved in service design and delivery and trusted to spend money effectively."

Other key findings and reasons for using small charities include:

The main reason Brits say they used a small charity in the last year was to ‘meet new people’ (29%)

Almost 1 in 5 (19%) have used advice and support centres and more than 1 in 5 (22%) have accessed animal shelters in their community

Over 1 in 10 (13%) of Brits say they used a small charity because they were experiencing loneliness

Almost half of Brits (47%) think the government should do more to support small charities, almost the same amount (48%) say it should be easier for small charities to get funding

Over a quarter of Brits (29%) say that the public should donate more money to charities, if they can. And almost 1 in 5 people (19%) say it should be made easier for people to volunteer for a small charity

Responding to the research, NCVO Chief Executive Sarah Elliott (formerly Vibert) said:

“Today’s findings are a stark reminder that small charities in local communities, often those with the least resources, are plugging the financial gap caused by the cost of living crisis millions of people in this country are grappling with. It’s clear that many are accessing small charities for regular support for essential issues like being able to eat and feed their families.

Every day small charities are making a big difference, but they need better support and more volunteers to be able to stay open and continue the work that so many people depend on. Small charities are not just a nice to have, they provide services that underfunded public services can no longer do. As the country gears up to choose the next government, charities must be heard, recognised and given the support they need to ensure communities are stronger tomorrow than they are today.”