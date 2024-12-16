Graham Bett, chair of Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Six of the oldest trees in Melton Mowbray’s town parks need to be felled to keep the public safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton Mowbray Town Estate say it is ‘saddened’ to take this action but it is necessary following an exhaustive tree survey of its parks by RGS Arboricultural Consultants (RGS) of Nottingham.

The report from RGS indicates that while the majority of the Town Estate's trees are thriving, many need extensive maintenance and approximately six mature specimens must be removed entirely for safety reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The major programme of tree management will be carried out over the next three months in order to make safe the trees which have been identified in the survey.

Andi Henton, Melton Mowbray Town Estate's head landscape gardener

Graham Bett, chair of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, said: "We are all saddened by the imminent loss of a few of our largest, oldest and most loved trees, but to ensure the safety of the public and all visitors to our parks, several must be felled over the coming months.

"Many of our trees were planted more than a century ago by our predecessors at the Town Estate, and it is their vision that we enjoy today.

"We hope that future generations will see our extensive planting programme in the same light as those saplings grow into majestic adult trees, and they continue to provide amenity, habitat and visual grandeur to Melton Mowbray."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the work, the Town Estate will undertake an extensive tree planting programme, in partnership with The Woodland Trust, to bring in a new generation of trees to Melton's parks, planting at least three trees for every tree lost to old age.

Andi Henton, Melton Mowbray Town Estate's head landscape gardener, said: "This survey shows us in detail what we already understood in general terms – that the Town Estate's trees are in good health, but that there are a number of them that require action because of their age and condition.

"Remedial actions on the park's trees will include deadwood removal, pollarding, thinning and, in a few cases, felling.

"As living organisms, some of these trees are reaching the end of their life, and in order to keep the parks and gardens safe for everyone, the best course of action is to remove them. This is a sad but very necessary step."