A recent Macmillan coffee morning fundraiser at Thorpe Arnold

Residents across the Melton borough are being encouraged to get involved in this year’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The annual fundraiser, which raises important cash for Macmillan Cancer Support, takes place on Friday September 27.

Local organiser Janet Gilchrist said: “Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious in aid of a great cause.

“If you could hold a coffee morning to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support then log on to the Macmillan website www.macmillan.org.uk and register for your free coffee morning kit which will come to you in the post giving ideas and publicity materials.”

The first Macmillan coffee was in 1990 but it was just a small affair, starting off as a simple idea which has grown over the years.

Now it is a regular part of the fundraising for Macmillan and people take part in work places, schools, cafes, pubs and homes.