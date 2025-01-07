Melton Swimming Club is named group of club of the year for last year's Let's Get Moving Melton Awards

Shortlisted nominees have been named for this year's Let's Get Moving Melton Awards, which provide opportunities to recognise and celebrate sporting successes and active lifestyle advocates across the borough during 2024.

Awards, organised by Melton Borough Council, will be presented at a ceremony on Friday January 24 at the banqueting suite, at the town’s livestock market – the evening will be split into awards for children and young people and then adults.

Nominees for the Children and Young People Awards:

Let's Get Moving School Award (sponsored by Melton Borough Council) – Captain's Close Primary School; Old Dalby Primary School; Birch Wood Special School.

Primary School Team of the Year (sponsored by Melton & Belvoir School Sport Physical Activity Network) – Brownlow Primary School Year 5/6 dodgeball; Brownlow Year 5/6 swimming; Stathern Primary School Year 5/6 football.

Secondary School Team of the Year (presented by the Let's Get Moving Champion) – Priory Belvoir Academy Year 11 netball; John Ferneley College Year 10/11 girls’ football.

Junior Team of the Year (sponsored by Active Together) – Performing Stars Competition Team; Mowbray Rangers FC U16s.

Junior Club of the Year (presented by Let's Get Moving Champion) – Trevonne Stage School; Melkham Girls Rugby.

Junior Sportsperson of the Year (sponsored by Dickinson & Morris) – Sidney Loseby; Oliver Kingham; Jinny Kettell.

Let's Get Moving Young Hero Award (sponsored by Axis Europe) – April Brooks; Archie Wilson; Evie Bourne.

Nominees for the Adult Awards:

Team of the Year (sponsored by Aaron Services Ltd) – Melton Triathlon Team; Melton Town Walking Football; Asfordby Amateurs LG&I Womens 1st.

Group/Club of the Year (sponsored by Biffa) – Melton Mowbray Tennis Club; Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group.

Melton Inclusive Sport Physical Activity (MISPA) Person of the Year (sponsored by Matthews & Tannert) – Diana Faulks; Michael Whapples; Colin Wagstaff.

Active Mums Club Award (sponsored by Active Mums Club) – Victoria Laxton; Sarah Robb.

Sportsperson of the Year (presented by Let's Get Moving Champion) – Amelia Coltman; Hannah Spencer; Emma Gardner.

Let's Get Moving for Health Award (sponsored by Everyone Active) – Colleen Irvine; Sarah Smalley; Matt Parker Wooding.

Let's Get Moving Hero Award (sponsored by Melton Mowbray Building Society) – Laura Moulds; Max Cartwright; Emma Ansell.

Let's Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award (sponsored by Melton Borough Council) – Yvonne Makins; Bob Wells; Sarah Robb.