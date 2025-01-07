Shortlisted nominees for Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards
Awards, organised by Melton Borough Council, will be presented at a ceremony on Friday January 24 at the banqueting suite, at the town’s livestock market – the evening will be split into awards for children and young people and then adults.
Nominees for the Children and Young People Awards:
Let's Get Moving School Award (sponsored by Melton Borough Council) – Captain's Close Primary School; Old Dalby Primary School; Birch Wood Special School.
Primary School Team of the Year (sponsored by Melton & Belvoir School Sport Physical Activity Network) – Brownlow Primary School Year 5/6 dodgeball; Brownlow Year 5/6 swimming; Stathern Primary School Year 5/6 football.
Secondary School Team of the Year (presented by the Let's Get Moving Champion) – Priory Belvoir Academy Year 11 netball; John Ferneley College Year 10/11 girls’ football.
Junior Team of the Year (sponsored by Active Together) – Performing Stars Competition Team; Mowbray Rangers FC U16s.
Junior Club of the Year (presented by Let's Get Moving Champion) – Trevonne Stage School; Melkham Girls Rugby.
Junior Sportsperson of the Year (sponsored by Dickinson & Morris) – Sidney Loseby; Oliver Kingham; Jinny Kettell.
Let's Get Moving Young Hero Award (sponsored by Axis Europe) – April Brooks; Archie Wilson; Evie Bourne.
Nominees for the Adult Awards:
Team of the Year (sponsored by Aaron Services Ltd) – Melton Triathlon Team; Melton Town Walking Football; Asfordby Amateurs LG&I Womens 1st.
Group/Club of the Year (sponsored by Biffa) – Melton Mowbray Tennis Club; Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group.
Melton Inclusive Sport Physical Activity (MISPA) Person of the Year (sponsored by Matthews & Tannert) – Diana Faulks; Michael Whapples; Colin Wagstaff.
Active Mums Club Award (sponsored by Active Mums Club) – Victoria Laxton; Sarah Robb.
Sportsperson of the Year (presented by Let's Get Moving Champion) – Amelia Coltman; Hannah Spencer; Emma Gardner.
Let's Get Moving for Health Award (sponsored by Everyone Active) – Colleen Irvine; Sarah Smalley; Matt Parker Wooding.
Let's Get Moving Hero Award (sponsored by Melton Mowbray Building Society) – Laura Moulds; Max Cartwright; Emma Ansell.
Let's Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award (sponsored by Melton Borough Council) – Yvonne Makins; Bob Wells; Sarah Robb.
