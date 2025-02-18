Severn Trent partners with Leicester Job Centre to help people ‘LEAP’ to success

Severn Trent is proud to announce the success of its brand-new LEAP (Learning, Employability and Preparation) Programme, launched in partnership with Leicester Job Centre Plus.

The programme, designed to support individuals and simplify the job application process, has resulted in several new permanent roles at Severn Trent for local people.

Over 1.5 million people aged 16+ are unemployed, and 9.3 million people are economically inactive, and for people experiencing barriers to work, securing employment can be more challenging.

To face into this, while recruiting for over 35 jobs into its recent call centre opening in Leicester, Severn Trent worked closely with the Job Centre Plus to offer training and employment opportunities to individuals looking to re-enter the workforce. This pilot initiative aimed to help people who may have been unemployed for a long time or young people not currently in education or training.

Over two days, participants took part in a series of professional development workshops hosted by Severn Trent. The free course covered essential skills, including confidence building, effective communication, and interview strategies. Candidates who showed enthusiasm and potential were guaranteed interviews for available positions.

The outcomes are positive, with an average of 25% of the participants securing permanent roles with Severn Trent.

The LEAP sessions have since been expanded to Coventry with plans to bring them to other cities in their region soon.

Elizabeth Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent, commented:“When we opened our new contact centre in Leicester, we were determined to make these new opportunities accessible to everyone in the city. Through our collaboration with Leicester Job Centre, we created a tailored pilot programme that removed the barriers some people face when applying for jobs, whether it was someone’s first interview or returning to work after a long absence. This initiative allowed us to coach participants and prepare them for the recruitment process. We're proud to have such a welcomed a skilled and diverse group to our business”

The programme was designed to empower individuals with the skills and confidence they need to succeed, with a focus on those from marginalised backgrounds. Over the course of three two-day professional development sessions, Severn Trent’s teams helped participants develop the tools to move forward in their careers.

Nimisha Mistry, Employer Advisor at Leicester Job Centre, said:“It’s been an amazing opportunity for our customers, and we’ve seen such positive feedback from participants. We are grateful to Severn Trent for working with us on this initiative, which has provided invaluable support to those seeking employment.”

Severn Trent is committed to helping 100,000 people in the Midlands reach their potential over the next decade through a variety of initiatives aimed at boosting skills, creating job opportunities, and improving economic mobility.

The success of this programme in Leicester is just one example of how Severn Trent is working across the region to make a real difference.

Additionally, Severn Trent continues to expand its outreach efforts, partnering with schools and community organisations to support individuals at every stage of their careers—whether they are applying for their first job, re-entering the workforce, or considering a career change.

Severn Trent currently has 90 apprentice roles currently open, as well as many other vacancies ranging in roles across the Midlands and encourages anyone to explore what opportunities are available at severntrent.com.