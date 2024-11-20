Severn Trent creates 440 new jobs as the company prepares to install 870 miles of water pipes, the largest project in the UK’s water network for over a decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severn Trent is creating over 440 new jobs to kick off a major project that will see 870 miles of new water pipes being installed across the region.

As part of its multibillion investment plan, the company has invested £415m to benefit homes and businesses across the region for decades to come, providing an even more reliable water supply.

Starting this month, Severn Trent will begin recruitment for 440 new team members to help replace nearly 870 miles of old water pipes by 2030, enough to stretch from Birmingham to Berlin.

These new pipes are made from modern materials that can last up to 100 years, meaning fewer leaks, better water quality, and a more reliable supply for everyone.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent CEO said: “This is a hugely ambitious project – one of the largest of its kind in decades. We are pleased to be providing a massive boost to jobs, as well as laying miles of new water pipes across the region which will allow customers to enjoy the best water quality for years to come.

“Upgrading our pipes isn’t just about making improvements today; it’s about creating a more secure water future and investing in our communities for generations to come.

“We’re building a brand-new team to make this happen and we’re proud to welcome so many new people into the Severn Trent family in the next year.”

Benefits of the new water pipes

This supersized programme of new water pipes renewal will safeguard water supplies for millions of customers. This means Severn Trent’s customers will enjoy a more resilient water supply to maintain the best water quality for years to come.

This significant programme will deliver huge benefits including:

Reduce Leaks: With new pipes, Severn Trent is aiming to cut down on water leaks by 16% by 2030 and by 50% by 2045.

Save on Costs: By updating old infrastructure now, costly repairs can be avoided.

Help You Save Water: Customers in areas where pipes are being upgraded will get smart water meters, helping customers track usage and save money on bills.

Provide Reliable Service: An ever-improving modern water system means fewer supply interruptions, so you can count on your water being there when you need it.

Delivery at scale across the region

The ambitious programme of works will see Severn Trent investing millions into each county within its region. In Leicestershire there will be £60m invested delivering 135 miles of pipes and creating 49 new jobs.

About Severn Trent

The upgrades and new jobs announcement come after Severn Trent was given the green light for a major £12billion investment programme that will deliver huge benefits to customers. The plan that was rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofwat will improve river health, secure the region’s water supply for generations, while keeping bills affordable.

The five-year plan is underpinned by a track record of keeping customer bills the second lowest bill in England. Severn Trent will also increase its financial support for customers to £575m to help more than 700,000 people – double the current number.

Severn Trent currently employs over 9,000 people across the region and is known for its supportive work environment, offering a range of benefits, including a new maternity policy that provides a full year of paid leave.