Serving up support: Leicestershire housebuilder raises funds for children’s hospice

A leading housebuilder has served up a boost for its Charity of the Year with a successful breakfast fundraiser.

David Wilson Homes East Midlands has hosted a Charity Breakfast Morning at its divisional head office in Coalville, raising £411 for Rainbows Hospice.

The event, which saw staff members enjoy a hearty start to the day, was held to support the charity’s ongoing work in caring for babies, children, and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

For more than three decades, Rainbows has been devoted to providing expert care across the East Midlands through its hospice, team of hospital-based nurses, and Hospice at Home service, offering comfort, compassion and cherished moments for families during their most challenging times.

David Wilson Homes’ employees have been actively fundraising for Rainbows since July 2024, participating in a variety of events and challenges to support the hospice.

Kirsty Coxon, Corporate Partnership Fundraiser at Rainbows, said: “A breakfast morning is a fantastic way to raise funds while building team spirit at the same time.

“The team at David Wilson Homes has gone above and beyond in their fundraising for Rainbows over the past year, and we truly cannot thank them enough for their incredible support.”

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled with the generosity shown by everyone who attended our Charity Breakfast Morning.

The DWH Charity Committee with Kirsty Coxon (Rainbows Hospice)

“Events like these not only bring people together, but they also help us to support the incredible work Rainbows does for young people and their families across the East Midlands.

“The care and compassion the charity provides makes a real difference during the most difficult times for families, and we’re proud to play a small part in helping them continue their vital work.”

For more information on the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at Rainbows Hospice.

For further details about the homebuilder and its developments in the county, visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.