A previous fireworks event in Melton's Play Close Park

A special sensory-friendly fireworks display will be held in Melton Mowbray before the traditional annual event.

Thousands of people are expected to gather again in Play Close Park to witness the spectacular night out, which this year is on Friday November 1.

There will be the usual explosion of fireworks lighting up the skies above Melton Mowbray in the main event, with hot refreshments available throughout.

But after requests from some local people for ‘silent’ fireworks to be used so more sensitive individuals and young children can attend a quieter display will now take place earlier in the evening.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which organises the annual event, has sourced a pyrotechnics supplier so ‘sensory fireworks’ can be set off.

CEO Dean Rees said: “These are essentially fireworks that don't have loud reports for effect.

"Some bangs and pops are inevitable, but this short display should suit people with sudden noise sensitivities due to neurodivergence or past trauma, very young children who might find ‘full-on’ fireworks painfully loud, and anyone else who dislikes loud bangs, but likes the visual aspect of fireworks.”

This year's main event – the Melton Fireworks Festival and Concert – is a bit different from previous years.

It will feature a live DJ, two live tribute bands belting out classic music from ABBA and Queen and a giant bonfire, as well as the professional fireworks display to music.

