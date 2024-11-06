Rutland’s top baker to compete in national final for Britain’s Best Office Baker title

Oakham-based Charlotte Dibble has risen to the top of a nationwide search to find Britain’s best office baker – with the talented baker now set to compete in a live final next week at London’s Divertimenti Cookery School.

Representing Rutland, Charlotte joins two other finalists, Natalie Steer from Whitney, Oxfordshire, and Emma Greenslade from Hitchin, Hertfordshire. The three were selected from dozens of office bakers who submitted their finest creations to Zyliss, the Swiss kitchenware brand, to earn a place in the national spotlight.

The final will see the three talented bakers go head-to-head, creating their best carrot cakes in front of a panel of expert judges. The esteemed judging panel includes award-winning food writer Jo Pratt, Jules Kane, Head of Divertimenti Cookery School, and Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands, which includes Zyliss.

Charlotte Dibble, who works for Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham, said: "From the girl who begged her Grandma to help her bake for charity cake sales to the university housemate who baked four trays of cookies to procrastinate studying (yes, that really happened!), I’ve now embraced the role of the office baker!

"At Two Chimps Coffee, I’ve been on a quest to incorporate our speciality coffees into my bakes, with my Tiramisu Cookies being a team favourite. I’m excited to share my passion with everyone at the final!"

The Best Office Baker competition launched during National Baking Week in October and has highlighted the hidden talents of bakers in workplaces across the country. After a thorough selection process, these three finalists were chosen for their creativity, presentation, and passion for baking.

Heidi Thomas from DK Household Brands expressed her enthusiasm for the final: “Our Best Office Baker contest has been an incredible journey, allowing us to discover the hidden baking talents that light up offices across the UK. Each of these finalists brings something special to the table, and we can’t wait to see their creativity shine in the final.”

The winner will be crowned the UK’s Best Office Baker and awarded the Zyliss Baker’s Dozen Kit, a premium selection of 13 essential baking tools from the Zyliss range.

The live final will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at Divertimenti Cookery School in London. For more on Zyliss and the competition, visit zyliss.co.uk and zylisscompetitions.com