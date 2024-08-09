Tug of war will be one of the attractions again at The Great Vale Show at Hose

Entertainment for all ages is in store at The Great Vale Show later this month.

The event is at Hose village hall on Sunday August 25 from 10am.

Parachutists will be landing at the site at 11am with Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, opening the show.

Among the attractions are a family dog show, a farriery display, Shire horses, donkeys, alpacas, trade stands, a car boot sale, vintage tractors and classic cars, an inter-village school sports day, arm wrestling and tug of war competition.

There will also be a display of trucks of all shapes and sizes, a rifle range a beer tent and barbecue.

An all day coffee morning is taking place in the village hall as part of the annual Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser alongside a craft fair.

Revellers can enjoy an Ibiza-themed after-party with karaoke.

Funds raised go to local schools, Hose and Harby village halls, Hope against Cancer, plus other local charities.