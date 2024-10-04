RockaBetty and the Rollers debuts on YouTube 5 October 2024

RockaBetty & The Rollers

New musical show introduces pre-schoolers to Rockabilly music.

2 October 2024, UK: Chap in the Box Studios has announced the launch of its first IP for pre-schoolers on YouTube this week. Rockabetty & the Rollers introduces preschool and KS1 kids to Rockabilly music and encourages an early interest in songs and musical instruments. Rockabetty’s nonsensical lyrics are full of surprises and are a fun way for youngsters to learn social skills while singing and dancing. The animated band works in an old-fashioned diner while working towards their dream of being heard around the world. Their first offering, A Ghost Ate My Toast, extolls the virtues of saying ‘Please.’

Six original Rockabetty & the Rollers’ tunes will drop on Youtube and across music streaming channels this Autumn, followed by some classic kids’ tunes, all in a rockabilly style. The songs are catchy and designed to spark kids' imaginations, while offering arrangements that appeal to grown-ups too, moving away from the overly sweet style often found in preschool and KS1 music.

Chap in the Box Studios Ltd is a family business creating Intellectual Properties which use screens to introduce and encourage young people to engage in real life off-screen activities such as music, world sports, and cooking. Founded by husband and wife team, Mimi and Tom Tucker, the UK-based company will release two original series this quarter, with three more in the development pipeline for 2025.

Young viewers can tune in from Saturday 5 October with new releases weekly: youtube.com/@RockaBetty or visit RockaBetty.tv.