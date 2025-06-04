Crowds at Downing Street, London, cheer prime minister Clement Attlee after the surrender of Japan in August 1945. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Residents across the Melton borough planning parties and events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day can apply for free road closures.

Leicestershire County Council has waived the usual fee for closing residential roads to mark the national celebration.

VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, marks the day Japan surrendered to the Allied forces, effectively ending the Second World War.

This historic moment occurred on August 15, 1945, although the official signing of the surrender took place on September 2, 1945.

In May, around 40 communities across Leicestershire took advantage of free applications for road closures to host street parties for the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe).

The move proved to be very popular so the council has decided it will be repeated to enable people to commemorate VJ Day in August.

Councillor Dan Harrison, leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “The 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War is a significant moment.

“We are encouraging communities to come together to mark this special occasion, so we’ll be waiving road closure fees.

“If you are planning an event, such as a street party, you’ll need to let us know in good time, so that the necessary arrangements can be put in place.”

Go to www.leicestershire.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/road-maintenance/plan-an-event/your-responsibilities for more information and an application pack for a road closure between Friday and Sunday, August 15 and 17.

Email [email protected] for further details about the celebration and the process of closing off roads.

The deadline for applications is Friday June 27.