Residents are celebrating after a planning inspector safeguarded their valued green space from being built on.

Plans to build a two-bedroom bungalow on a small grassed area between numbers nine and 15 on Navigation Close, Melton Mowbray, were refused by borough councillors last May.

But applicant David Knight, who bought the plot at an auction held by developers, Jelsons, appealed the decision, arguing there were plans to landscape the property and include environmental features to promote biodiversity.

Householders strongly opposed the development because they said it was valuable open space which children played on, families gathered and where wildlife habitats had been nurtured.

And they were delighted to hear that a planning inspector has backed up the council’s refusal for the scheme, finding that the green area was an important amenity for people living there and it should be protected.

Resident, Paul Biggadyke, one of the main campaigners, told the Melton Times: “This means a lot to all the residents as it is our green space for our development.

"There is an abundance of wildlife that can be seen in this area, as small as it is, we all look forward to restoring the area to how it should and did look, an open green space.”

Melton Council’s planning officials had recommended the plan be approved when it originally went before the committee but councillors went against the advice after hearing the scale of local opposition and their reasons for wanting to retain the open space.

Councillor Sarah Cox praised the passion shown by residents, particularly Mr Biggadyke, and Councillor Pat Cumbers for her research into the site, adding: “Undoubtedly it was their tireless efforts that led to this decision.

"When I became a councillor, I made a commitment to preserve our green space as the town grew.”

Planning committee member, Councillor Sharon Butcher, commented: “This is a good example of why it is so important for small planning proposals to be decided locally and not decided by one remote council in Leicester.

"I have no doubt the application would have been rubber stamped but local opinion has won this time.”