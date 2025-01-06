Residents at the top of the 'dangerous' steps leading from Roman Gate to Gilpin Close in Melton

Residents on a new housing development in Melton Mowbray have become frustrated by delays over installing a ramp in place of steep steps which they say are dangerous and unusable for some.

The steps lead to the Roman Gate scheme, which has been built on raised land off Leicester Road.

Householders need to use the steps to get to Gilpin Close – the quickest route to visit the town centre, local shops and schools.

Dorian Ward borough councillor, Sarah Cox, has been leading a campaign aiming to get developers, Bellway, to put in a ‘zig zag’ ramp to enable mothers with pushchairs, people in mobility scooters and elderly people to be able to get to and from the development more safely.

She said the steps have also become slippery during the winter months.

Councillor Cox told the Melton Times: “The ward has seen significant building development in the past five years including the construction of hundreds of houses by Bellway.

"The site is now nearly complete with most homes occupied and it is wonderful to see a real variety of residents from pensioners to young families. What is not great is the dangerous steps from the estate onto Gilpin Close.

"For nearly a year now I and residents have been pursuing a ramp as a solution to the dangerously steep steps on the site.

“The route is how residents will get to the nearest bus stop/ shops and schools. We just feel safe access should have come first.”

Sharon Baines, who has lived there two years, told us: “It is very dangerous. I have a friend who has a wheelchair and she can’t get down here.

“A lot of people have to go the long way round, along Alderman Road and Leicester Road to get out of the estate.”

Local resident, Peter Barrett, commented: “I’ve seen ladies with pushchairs and an old lady with a walking frame struggling with the steps.

"How she made it up here I’ve no idea.

“I’ve used the steps with a pushchair and almost lost my grandchild out of it.”

The Melton Times is awaiting comment from Bellway.