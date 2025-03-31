Two of the volunteers at Melton's Pepper's - A Safe Place at the tea and coffee station, which was funded by last year's Ragdale Hall Community Chest

Applications are already flowing in for a share of the £10,000 allocated through the Ragdale Hall Community Chest following last week’s launch.

This is the 17th year the Melton Times has partnered with the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa to support charities, community groups, schools and sports clubs.

Ragdale has once again generously put forward a £10,000 funding pot to help projects and activities across the Melton borough, many of which rely on the kindness of volunteers.

One of last year’s beneficiaries was Pepper’s – A Safe Place, s service based in King Street, Melton, where people can visit look after their mental health, their wellbeing and combat loneliness.

Melton centre manager, Jenny Hendry, said: “Last year, the Ragdale Hall Community Chest kindly funded a new tea and coffee making station for Pepper’s – A Safe Place.

"When people visit our wellbeing centre, the first thing we do is bring over a nice hot drink to make them feel at home.

"Many of those who come to our drop-in and activity sessions are lonely or in need of a friendly face, and the fact we make them tea and coffee is sociable and means a lot.

"We chat, smile, laugh, cry and share stories over a cuppa.

“By making the centre welcoming, we enhance wellbeing and make Pepper’s a safe space where people can talk to others who may be in a similar situation, and make new friends.

"Pepper’s is open to anyone over 18 in the local area and Ragdale’s donation helped us to create a warm and happy community at our lovely centre: thank you.”

Email your applications for a share of this year’s fund to [email protected] by May 8, 2025.

You will need to include the name of your organisation and a brief description of what it is involved in and how people would benefit from a donation from the Ragdale fund.

Can you also give the name of an individual making the application, with a contact telephone or mobile number.

A panel of judges will decide this year’s beneficiaries and their decision is final.

The lucky beneficiaries will be invited to a special event at Ragdale Hall Spa on the evening of Wednesday June 18, when cheques will be presented.