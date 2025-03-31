'Ragdale’s donation helped us to create a warm and happy community at our lovely centre'
This is the 17th year the Melton Times has partnered with the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa to support charities, community groups, schools and sports clubs.
Ragdale has once again generously put forward a £10,000 funding pot to help projects and activities across the Melton borough, many of which rely on the kindness of volunteers.
One of last year’s beneficiaries was Pepper’s – A Safe Place, s service based in King Street, Melton, where people can visit look after their mental health, their wellbeing and combat loneliness.
Melton centre manager, Jenny Hendry, said: “Last year, the Ragdale Hall Community Chest kindly funded a new tea and coffee making station for Pepper’s – A Safe Place.
"When people visit our wellbeing centre, the first thing we do is bring over a nice hot drink to make them feel at home.
"Many of those who come to our drop-in and activity sessions are lonely or in need of a friendly face, and the fact we make them tea and coffee is sociable and means a lot.
"We chat, smile, laugh, cry and share stories over a cuppa.
“By making the centre welcoming, we enhance wellbeing and make Pepper’s a safe space where people can talk to others who may be in a similar situation, and make new friends.
"Pepper’s is open to anyone over 18 in the local area and Ragdale’s donation helped us to create a warm and happy community at our lovely centre: thank you.”
Email your applications for a share of this year’s fund to [email protected] by May 8, 2025.
You will need to include the name of your organisation and a brief description of what it is involved in and how people would benefit from a donation from the Ragdale fund.
Can you also give the name of an individual making the application, with a contact telephone or mobile number.
A panel of judges will decide this year’s beneficiaries and their decision is final.
The lucky beneficiaries will be invited to a special event at Ragdale Hall Spa on the evening of Wednesday June 18, when cheques will be presented.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.