An aerial photograph showing the 2,000 people gathered in Play Close Park for last night's England v Spain Euro 2024 final on a big screenPHOTO: Dan Parker - Steely Drone (Dan's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SteelyDRONE )

The thousands of people who gathered to watch last night’s (Sunday’s) England v Spain Euro 2024 final on a big screen in Melton Mowbray’s Play Close Park have been praised by police and the organisers.

This was the fourth England game screened in the park during this tournament by Melton Mowbray Town Estate.

Gareth Southgate’s men slipped to a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat, of course, but those present in Play Close enjoyed a great evening with lots of family entertainment and activities.

Melton Police posted on their Facebook page that an estimated 2,000 people turned up but there was little to do for their officers, as well as paramedics, security stewards and town estate staff.

Police posted: “From our side there were no incidents apart from a couple of missing five-year-olds but they were quickly reunited with their parents thanks to the stewards.

"What these big screened events have shown is what a great party Melton and the Town Estate can put on.

"Thank you to everyone who turned up and gave us nothing to do but cheer alongside you and take the long walk back home talking about what might have been.”There was a huge roar when Cole Palmer equalised for the Three Lions in the second half but that was followed by dismay when Oyarzabal scored the winner for Spain with just four minutes to go.

Melton Town Estate posted on their Facebook page: "On behalf of the Town Estate team, we would like to thank everyone who came to the Euros final match yesterday as well all the games throughout the tournament.

"We hope you had some memorable days and enjoyed the atmosphere watching the games on the big screen in Play Close Park, we certainly did. Despite the result yesterday, it has been a fantastic few weeks.”

The Euros have boosted trade in pubs throughout the Melton borough over the last month as fans have gathered to watch the matches.

The Barbie movie will be shown on a big screen in Play Close Park on July 19 – it is free and the film will start at 9pm.