Plans to add cinema and spa to historic Rutland inn approved

Plans which include creating a private cinema and spa at The George Inn, Oakham, have been approved by Rutland County Council.

The inn’s owner Ryck Turner had applied for planning permission and listed building consent for the conversion of the former coach house at the back of the Grade II listed building and the refurbishment of the courtyard.

Both applications, which were supported by Oakham Town Council, were approved on Tuesday 10 December. Work is due to start in the spring.

The new additions to the inn will include a spa with a plunge pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna, as well as a cinema to provide space for private film screenings. The plans also include the refurbishment of five bedrooms, and the installation of pergolas in the courtyard.

Owner of The George Inn, Ryck Turner, has gained planning approval for his plans to create a cinema and spa at this historic coaching inn.

Ryck said: “With planning approval in place, we are now looking forward to moving ahead with our project to enhance the experience of guests staying at The George Inn.

“We have already created a cosy retreat that customers can come and escape to, through extensive redecoration and new furnishings, and our new plans will take this to another level again.

“The private spa will give guests the opportunity to fully relax and recharge away from the stresses of everyday life, while the private cinema will allow them to escape to another world, with the luxury of big screen viewings in a uniquely intimate setting.

“We hope the new facilities will be ready for guests to use later in the year. In the meantime, we’ll continue to focus on providing the warm welcome that The George Inn is well known for.”

For more information about The George Inn, visit https://www.thegeorgeinnoakham.co.uk/, or look for The George Inn Oakham on Facebook and Instagram.