Thomas Corden, who will be playing piano at the Knitted Bible exhibition at Melton Methodist Church

Talented Melton Mowbray pianist Thomas Corden will be performing at a special three-day event in the town.

He is to play the Clavinova piano at the Sandy Lane Methodist Church for the ‘Knitted Bible’ exhibition, which runs from Friday through to Sunday.

The exhibition consists of 31 stories from the Old and New Testament which have been knitted by ladies from Melton Methodist church.

Thomas said: “The music I will be playing will be light background music, ranging from classical to pop to hymns.

"Entrance is free, so please come along and have a look at the exhibition and enjoy some wonderful music and quizzes. Refreshments are also available.”

Opening hours from the exhibition are as follows: Friday - 1pm until 3pm; Saturday - 2pm until 4.30pm; Sunday - there is a special service at 10.30am.

Go online at www.youtube.com/@itstcthepianoman to watch Thomas performing some of his music on his own You Tube Channel.