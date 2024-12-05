Pathways Provision CIC: A groundbreaking first in supporting students with SEN and EHCPs

Students at Pathways

A unique opportunity has arrived in Loughborough for students with Special Educational Needs (SEN) and Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs).

Pathways Provision CIC, a not-for-profit post-16 educational service, is making waves as the first of its kind to offer an Enterprise Program tailored specifically for students with SEN and EHCPs, alongside a range of innovative and personalised pathways.

Centrally located in Loughborough, they offer an accessible and cost-effective solution for local families. By bridging critical gaps for learners, the organisation provides tailored training, mentoring, and therapeutic interventions that prepare students for successful transitions into adulthood.

Victoria, the founder of Pathways Provision CIC, explains her vision:"My whole purpose is to make a difference. Seeing students gaining independence, life skills, and succeeding is why I started the CIC. From a personal perspective, I understand the struggles of navigating social skills and independence, which is why I feel so passionate about supporting our students. It brings me so much joy to give them the hope and courage to succeed."

Pathways Provision

Three Pathways for Success

Pathways Provision CIC focuses on three distinct programs that address the diverse needs of Post-16 learners:

Independence Skills: Aimed at equipping students with essential life skills, such as personal hygiene, budgeting, cookery, and self-awareness, this pathway builds the foundation for independent living.Academic Excellence: With qualified teachers experienced in SEND and SEMH, students can achieve Functional Skills in Maths and English or even complete GCSEs. In-house exams provide a flexible and supportive approach to academic success.Careers and Employment: Tailored work placements and career development packages, led by an in-house Career and Employment Lead, empower students to transition into sustainable employment or further education, ensuring meaningful preparation for adulthood.Enterprise Program: A UK First

The Enterprise Program is a standout feature of Pathways Provision CIC, making it the first alternative provision in the UK to offer such an initiative for students with SEN and EHCPs. Open to Key Stage 3 and 4 students, this program is designed for those who aspire to run their own businesses or may face challenges in traditional employment settings.

Participants in the Enterprise Program will:

Create and deliver products.Manage branding, marketing, and finances.Gain practical experience in corporate law, customer service, and social media.This hands-on program integrates Maths and English into practical lessons and allows students to sell their products to the public and local businesses. By doing so, they gain real-world experience, build confidence, and establish valuable networks.

"This is a completely unique opportunity," Victoria adds. "We want to inspire and empower young people who may feel overlooked by mainstream education, giving them the tools and confidence to thrive independently."

Director Spencer Adkin added "Working with post 16 is a natural follow on route for progression for Send and SEMH learners who need a little extra time to achieve their goals. I am very excited to develop the business further in 2025"

Supporting All Stages of Education

Pathways Provision CIC doesn’t just cater to Post-16 learners. Its preparation programs for Year 10 and 11 students provide exam support and bridge the transition to Post-16 education. Students with EHCPs can remain with Pathways for further support, offering a seamless pathway for those not ready for mainstream education or college.

The organisation is also an NCFE-approved centre and offers ASDAN qualifications, ensuring students receive recognised certifications alongside practical skills.

A Community-Driven Vision

Pathways Provision CIC is more than just an educational service—it’s a lifeline for families and students who need tailored support. By fostering independence, academic growth, and entrepreneurial spirit, the CIC is creating lasting change for its learners.

As the Enterprise Program launches, Pathways Provision CIC cements itself as a trailblazer, offering a lifeline for students who need innovative approaches to succeed in education, employment, and life.

For more information about Pathways Provision CIC and its programs, visit https://pathways-provision.co.uk/