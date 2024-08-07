Open air theatre is to be performed on the paddock at Dove Cottage Tea Room

The award-winning outdoor theatre company ‘Illyria’ is set to visit the Dove Cottage Day Hospice Tea Room.

They will perform their exciting production of The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle this summer in aid of the Stathern-based hospice.

Artistic director Oliver Gray said: “At its best, theatre is shared storytelling. And to experience this in the open air is uniquely special.

“Outdoors, with good company, good food and a glass of something bubbly is a much less formal way to enjoy theatre.

“And there’s something truly unifying about actors performing, and audiences listening, all under the same sky.”

Claire Caborn, part of the fundraising team at Dove Cottage said: “There’s no better way to celebrate British summertime and support local hospice care at the same time.”

The show takes place at in the Paddock next door to The Tea Room, whatever the weather, on Sunday September 8 at 3pm.

Go online at www.dovecottage.org/theatre to buy tickets for the show.