Outdoor gym and trim trail open at new Lubbesthorpe development

Almost 40,000 new trees and 190,000 sq ft of wildflower meadow planted.

An outdoor gym and trim trail have opened within the first parks established on 46-acres at the New Lubbesthorpe sustainable urban extension in Leicestershire.

Health and wellbeing are high on the agenda and the outdoor gym equipment is designed to encourage people to exercise in the fresh air, providing strength and resistance training alongside the fitness trail for those practising for a park run.

Designed by FPCR, local company, Moore Earthworks Services from Leicester Forest East, has planted 188,000 sq m of wildflower meadows and 39,000 trees, shrubs and bulbs across the first three parks. Together with the new footpaths, benches, a children’s play trail, multi-use games area and cycling facilities, is attracting residents and visitors keen to enjoy the setting.

New park play area and trails at Leicestershire development

A range of biodiversity opportunities have been created, bat and bird boxes installed, and there has been a focus on native species planting, including birch, oak, acre, crab apple and cherry trees, providing a range of interest over the seasons.

Martin Ward, on behalf of the New Lubbesthorpe landowners Drummond Estate, explains: “Ultimately some 325 acres, half of the New Lubbesthorpe site, will provide woodlands, parks, ponds, nature areas, walking and cycling routes, as well as recreational space for all to enjoy.

“The first three parks have proved incredibly popular to New Lubbesthopre residents, and the wider community, and we’re delighted to have provided a variety of exercise equipment ready for everyone to use as we move into spring.”

The parks will be handed over to the Land Trust charity to manage on behalf of the new residents. The Land Trust delivers sustainable management of the open space for the benefit of the local community, improving management and biodiversity as well as increasing participation in outdoor activities.

The locally based Land Trust team will also deliver vocational outdoor education and training opportunities, involve local people in volunteering and will implement a programme of events within the new parks as they emerge on site, all helping to improve the natural environment and provide benefits for local people.

The New Lubbesthorpe development continues to make great progress with more than 1000 homes now occupied and a successful primary school has opened, with a planning application to extend the school imminent. Work has also started on the on-site community facilities, including a doctor’s surgery and a Sainsbury’s Local.

Ultimately, the development will deliver up to 4,250 houses, an employment park capable of creating 1,000 jobs helping to provide a sustainable location to live and work, alongside a range of community facilities including three schools, shops, leisure, sports and health provision.