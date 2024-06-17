Two of the many visitors at the Melton open gardens event organised by the Friends of St John's Church

An open gardens event in Melton raised nearly £1,000 towards the cost of a new community hall in the town.

The event was run by Friends of St John’s Church, who want to build the new hall adjacent to the church in Thorpe End.

Visitors from the Melton area were joined by people from all over the midlands on tours of local gardens with tea and cakes served.

Chairman of the Friends, Frances Levett, said: “It was amazing.

"The day before the event, my phone never stopped pinging with requests for tickets.

"This is really helping to put Melton on the map, as well as offering people an enjoyable day out at a very low price.”

One feature which was particularly popular this year was a sale of dozens of large terracotta and glazed ceramic plant pots, which helped swell total proceeds to £940.