Open gardens raises a grand for new Melton community hall
The event was run by Friends of St John’s Church, who want to build the new hall adjacent to the church in Thorpe End.
Visitors from the Melton area were joined by people from all over the midlands on tours of local gardens with tea and cakes served.
Chairman of the Friends, Frances Levett, said: “It was amazing.
"The day before the event, my phone never stopped pinging with requests for tickets.
"This is really helping to put Melton on the map, as well as offering people an enjoyable day out at a very low price.”
One feature which was particularly popular this year was a sale of dozens of large terracotta and glazed ceramic plant pots, which helped swell total proceeds to £940.
Frances added: “They were great quality and had been very kindly donated.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.