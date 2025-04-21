Main Street in Rotherby, where an open garden event will be held on the early May bank holiday IMAGE Google StreetView

The stunning gardens at Rotherby Grange are to be opened to the public for the first time ever.

The event, from 10am to 4pm at the Main Street home of Lady Serena Richards, is on Sunday and Monday, May 4 and 5.

There will also be 14 stalls selling a variety of products and food will be available at Rotherby Parish Church, opposite the Grange, where pictures will be exhibited by the Hoby Arts Club.

Entry is £1 (children under 12 free) with proceeds going to the church.