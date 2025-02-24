Open day held by service for adults with disabilities
The event, at Support and Connection’s Oakham centre, was attended by MP Alicia Kearns; the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr. Sarah Furness; and Col Richard Chesterfield, the High Sheriff in Nomination
Also there was a wide range of attendees, including service users, families, professionals, and members of the community, all eager to learn more about the support it provides.
Nancy Storer, senior administrator, commented: “Throughout the day, visitors had the opportunity to meet our team, explore our services, and see first-hand how we help individuals develop their skills and confidence.
“The event reinforced the value of strong community connections and ensuring that everyone has access to the right support.
“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended and contributed to making the day so special.”
The Melton centre is based at 21 Kings Road.
