Open day held by service for adults with disabilities

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:05 BST
MP Alicia Kearns; MD Deborah Crate; and the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr. Sarah Furness; at the open day for Support & ConnectionsMP Alicia Kearns; MD Deborah Crate; and the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr. Sarah Furness; at the open day for Support & Connections
MP Alicia Kearns; MD Deborah Crate; and the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr. Sarah Furness; at the open day for Support & Connections
A Melton and Oakham-based day service which supports adults with disabilities has held an open day.

The event, at Support and Connection’s Oakham centre, was attended by MP Alicia Kearns; the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr. Sarah Furness; and Col Richard Chesterfield, the High Sheriff in Nomination

Also there was a wide range of attendees, including service users, families, professionals, and members of the community, all eager to learn more about the support it provides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nancy Storer, senior administrator, commented: “Throughout the day, visitors had the opportunity to meet our team, explore our services, and see first-hand how we help individuals develop their skills and confidence.

“The event reinforced the value of strong community connections and ensuring that everyone has access to the right support.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended and contributed to making the day so special.”

The Melton centre is based at 21 Kings Road.

Click HERE to find out more.

Related topics:MeltonOakhamAlicia KearnsHigh Sheriff

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice