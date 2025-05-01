A previous Melton Model Club open day

You have just one more week to apply for a share of the £10k Ragdale Hall Community Chest.

The Melton Times is partnering in the scheme with the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa for the 17th year.

We’ve already received dozens of applications from charities, community groups, schools and sports clubs.

Frisby Primary School would like a donation towards improving their outdoor area following the recent building work and expansion.

They want to buy a range of new and engaging toys and game for all of their 116 children to use.

Melton and District Model Club have requested a £250 grant towards the running costs of their 60th anniversary show in August.

The show usually attracts around 1,000 visitors, from children to pensioners, and the money would pay for equipment hire and promotional/advertising costs.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, have applied for £750 towards the cost of delivering their vital complementary therapy service.

The hospice has two paid ttherapists who offer a range of treatments, including reflexology, massages and facials daily.

It is a free service for guests, many of whom have a life-limiting condition.

Email your applications for a share of this year’s fund to [email protected] by May 8, 2025.

You will need to include the name of your organisation and a brief description of what it is involved in and how people would benefit from a donation from the Ragdale fund.

Can you also give the name of an individual making the application, with a contact telephone or mobile number.