By popular request, the station will bring back its community radio networking day for managers of stations from across the country as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations next year.

The event was held each year between 2015 and 2019 and proved a big success but it was suspended due to the pandemic and has not been held since.

We've kept in touch with past attendees and they are now asking us when they can meet up in Melton again.

They told us they love the town because it's easy to get to, and has inexpensive parking and overnight accommodation.

They're also missing Melton Mowbray pork pies and a visit to the Anne of Cleves pub.

With media representatives from as far afield as Cheshire, Essex and Devon attending, the networking day is also an ideal place to showcase Melton as a visitor destination.

Next year's event will offer promotional opportunities for businesses associated with tourism and speciality foods, helping to boost the local economy.

Meanwhile, 103 The Eye is playing its part in alleviating the major traffic problems which Melton is currently facing with two major roads closed due to long-term roadworks.

The station has stepped up its regular traffic reports, warning drivers, particularly HGVs, to take the authorised diversions and not use narrow country lanes as a short cut.

Drivers travelling between Melton Mowbray and Nottingham on the diversion route along the A46 will see the new Hickling Welcome Break service area at the A606 junction.

We attended last Thursday's official opening ceremony and the company is keen to involve the local community in its activities. It has a family fun day this Saturday.

The Hickling site is right in the middle of our Vale of Belvoir transmission area, covered by both our FM and DAB+ and we look forward to working with Welcome Break in the future.

As reported in last week’s Melton Times, the new service station has created 100 new jobs and features Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and a selection of popular food service brands.