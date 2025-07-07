The flag-raising ceremony in Melton for Armed Forces Day which was broadcast on 103 The Eye

Firstly, we'd like to thank Ragdale Hall and the Melton Times for the generous £300 donation which we received for 103 The Eye at the recent Ragdale Hall Community Chest presentation evening.

This will go towards buying new cooling fans for our transmission equipment to ensure that it does not get too warm during hot weather which could damage the components.

The presentation evening was a wonderful occasion enabling us to hear the background stories of the many local organisations and charities which also received donations.

We would like to follow up some of the projects they described by offering them interview opportunities on our Community Focus Show.

Although 103 The Eye broadcasts music for much of the time, speech content with a local emphasis plays a vital role in our programming schedule.

It is this which makes us different from the networked commercial stations and enables us to connect directly with the community of Melton and the Vale of Belvoir.

One way in which we do this is by interviews, either in the studio or out and about, live or pre-recorded. We are very versatile!

We also broadcast from events such as the Flying The Flag ceremony, which was held at Melton Borough Council 's Parkside Offices last week (pictured), and at the weekend we took our soundstage-cum-mobile studio to the Defence Animal Training Regiment's open day.

This Saturday, we will have our Pop Up Studio broadcasting live from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service's Road Safety Day at Melton Fire Station.

As well as covering activities in Melton itself we visit rural parts of our transmission area.

It's been a very busy June for us as we have presented live broadcasts from the Belvoir Education and Sports Trust orienteering day at Knipton and Melton Mowbray And District Model Engineering Society's steam weekend rally at Whissendine.

From the heart of the Vale of Belvoir we've featured Orston Open Gardens and Eastwell History Society's Lord Granby Locomotive Restoration celebration as well as previewing Muston Open Gardens event which takes place this Sunday.

Through our interviews, listeners have been kept informed about the latest developments at Melton And District Indoor Bowls Club's Phoenix Project and Melton Theatre's plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.