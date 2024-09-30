Play Close Park in Melton Mowbray

A landscape gardener has been appointed to improve the parks and green spaces managed by Melton Mowbray Town Estate.

Andi Henton will be focusing on attractive public areas such as Play Close Park, Wilton Park and Egerton Park, as well as the golf course and surroundings at Sysonby Acres.

Andi, who has a lifetime of experience in plant care, landscape gardening and park maintenance, started as an apprentice with South Kesteven District Council and has worked in both public and private sector grounds maintenance, landscaping and gardening since the 1980s.

His responsibilities include managing the grounds staff team for Melton Mowbray Town Estate, plantings, tree care, and the special projects the Town Estate has planned.

These include renovating the pond in Play Close Park, working with the Woodland Trust to plant 1,500 new trees, and keeping the Town Estate's parks and gardens in great condition.

His early duties included raising the standard of the Town Estate's plantings in time for the East Midlands in Bloom competition in conjunction with Melton In Bloom, heloing the town win its first ever Gold Award.

Andi said: "It's fantastic to be a part of municipal landscape gardening and groundskeeping again and to have such a brilliant and talented team to work with.

"We've got lots of exciting news and projects coming up in 2025, but for the moment, I just want to congratulate Melton in Bloom and everyone who worked so hard to make Melton beautiful and win a Gold Medal at East Midlands in Bloom."

Dean Rees, CEO at Melton Mowbray Town Estate, commented: "We are very fortunate to have Andi as our landscape gardener and groundskeeper.

"His knowledge of all things that grow, crawl and wiggle is second to none, and his projects and ideas for the coming years will only serve to make Melton Mowbray an even greener and more pleasant town.

"The quality and extent of our green spaces is vital to the health and wellbeing of the people of Melton, and I want the Town Estate's parks to be a delight for residents and visitors, and a haven for wildlife."