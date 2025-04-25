New route for Melton's St George's Day parade

By Nick Rennie
Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
The St George's Day parade in Melton Mowbray back in 2023The St George's Day parade in Melton Mowbray back in 2023
The St George's Day parade in Melton Mowbray back in 2023
Sunday’s St George’s Day parade in Melton Mowbray will follow a different route through the town.

Participants have traditionally started out from Thorpe End but this year’s event will begin from Park Road, at 1pm.

Young members of the local Scouts, Squirrels, Beavers and Cubs will be taking part again on Sunday.

The parade will head from Park Road into Nottingham Street before making its way to Market Place and winding its way around the Holland and Barrett store into Leicester Street and then Church Street.

The youngsters and their group leaders will arrive at St Mary’s Church for the annual service, which is due to start at 1.30pm.

Joanne Flinn, district lead volunteer with Melton Mowbray and District Scouts, told the Melton Times: “We are hoping to have Syston Scout and Guide band to lead the St George’s Day parade this year, along with the Melton Round Table who are also providing music.

"This year the parade is led by 1st Long Clawson Scout Group, followed by 1st Waltham Scout group, 36th Melton Scout Group, 4th Melton Scout Group, 1st Old Dalby Scout Group and then the Melton District Explorers.

"We will have all sections taking part from all the groups, which is Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and Explorers,

"The 4th Melton will also have their Squirrel section as well.”

The parade will re-form after the service around 2.30pm with a reverse of the earlier route – Leicester Street to Market Place, Nottingham Street and finishing in Park Road.

