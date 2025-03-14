The council's Work and Skills project (left) and health checks for farmers will continue to receive UKSPF funding in the Melton borough

Nearly £400k of funding has been secured for the Melton borough to continue mental health support for farmers and help unemployed people back into work.

This is the fourth year the borough council has received money from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF).

The £389,948 provided this year is 40 per cent less than last year so the council has decided to prioritise funding those programmes which are having the most significant positive impact in the community.

Health checks for farmers, delivered by Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN), happens twice a month at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market.

This scheme has been showcased as an example of best practice at a national level – it aims to give farmers and farm workers an opportunity to get health checks when traditionally they have been unable to due to heavy workloads and their rural location.

It has so far delivered 516 health screening checks, made 188 referrals and, in some instances, provided life-saving advice and support.

The council’s flagship Work and Skills project is delivered in-house by the Community Support Hub and has enabled over 170 residents in the borough to access targeted skills and training based on employer's needs, enhancing their employment opportunities.

The programme has exceeded all anticipated outputs and targets and has supported 34 people back into long-term employment.

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, commented: “This additional funding is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our council and partners.

"It allows us to sustain and expand our efforts to make Melton a thriving community where everyone can succeed.

"We are committed to ensuring that our residents benefit from these programmes, which are tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities across the whole scope of our borough.

"By investing in the town centre, health, skills, and community engagement, we are laying the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous future for all our residents.”

The role of Community Coordinator will also continue to be funded by UKSPF money.

More money is being put into Pride in Place activities, with £72,000 set aside to help carry out the proposals outlined in the council’s Draft Town Centre Design Guide and its action plan.

Once approved, it will include various projects to make the town more inviting and attractive, especially at key entry points.