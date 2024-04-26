Dean Rees - new CEO at Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Dean Rees arrives in the post with an impressive CV in the events and business world and is excited by the challenge ahead with the 475-year-old charity.

Mr Rees has already secured several new event bookings for the Town Estate and has many other developments already in the pipeline.

Following his appointment, Mr Rees said: "Having lived in Melton Mowbray for almost four years, the success of the Town Estate is close to my heart.

"There is so much potential to make the town an even more vibrant and successful place to live and visit; my role is to make this happen using the Town Estate's resources and working with local partners.

"Clearly, there will need to be some changes if we are to achieve our goals as a charity, but we will be applying commercial rigour to how we operate and to the things we do.

"There is an exciting challenge ahead of us, and I have already met many people and organisations who will be instrumental in helping us make this happen."

Mr Rees was behind the award-winning success of the East of England Arena and Events Centre, taking it from a local showground to a popular venue for automotive events, live music festivals, sporting events, antique fairs and speciality food festivals.

He has also worked as international sales director for Reed Exhibitions n the United Arab Emirates, in business development for Birmingham Botanical Gardens and as events manager for The National Maritime Museum.

Town Estate chair, Graham Bett, commented: "Dean brings with him a wealth of experience and commercial acumen; he is responsible for the operational management of all Town Estate activities, facilities, buildings, markets, leases and staff, and will provide advice and information to the Board.