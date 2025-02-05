​New funding for emerging young local singers and musicians – but act quickly

The Travers Foundation is a volunteer run Charity that provides financial support to local 13 to 30 year-olds to help them realise their dreams in sport, music, and the arts.

The Travers Foundation, a local charity supporting young people, has launched Travers Rising Stars 2025. This offers emerging young singers and musicians access to funding for their development and studio recordings, enabling them to gain valuable experience by participating in live events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘This marks our fifth year supporting local artists in Leicestershire, Rutland, and Northamptonshire, and this year promises to be even bigger and better,’ states Kieran Forsey, Head of Travers Rising Stars.

“By collaborating with enthusiastic supporters, including vocal coaches, local studio producers, and parents, young singers and musicians can submit their plans for 2025 and request funding to support their initiatives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m reaching out to potential supporters who work with up-and-coming local singers and musicians and believe that charitable funding could be beneficial. I encourage them to direct these young people to Travers Rising Stars.”

Ayesha Swift voted Travers Rising Stars best performer at Glastonblaby 2024

Forsey continues, ‘Once an application is approved, singers and musicians can receive funding for artist development and will have the opportunity to perform at Travers Rising Stars events in Leicestershire, Rutland, and Northamptonshire.

We have some exciting events lined up for this year, including the Glastonblaby 2025 charity festival in August.’ Singers, musicians, and their supporters must act swiftly, as places are limited.

To find out more and apply, visit www.traversrisingstars.com.

ABOUT TRAVERS RISING STARS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travers Rising Stars is a unique programme for emerging singers and musicians aged 13 to 30 who reside in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, or Rutland. As a Travers Rising Star, young people can access funds to support their plans and gain valuable experience by participating in live events. ABOUT THE TRAVERS FOUNDATIONThe Travers Foundation is a volunteer-run Charity that provides financial support to local 13- to 30-year-olds to help them realise their dreams in sports, music, and the arts. We help by nurturing the talent of local teams, groups, and individuals in Rutland, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire.