The new RZ1 service completes its first journey from Melton to Oakham on Monday

A new flexible bus service was launched on Monday to give many more residents in rural areas of Melton and Rutland an opportunity to travel on public transport.

On-demand buses (DDRT) have been hitting the roads courtesy of Callconnect – they can be booked via a smartphone app or over the phone with as little as one hour’s notice, subject to availability.

Minibuses are being used for the service, using existing bus stops as pick-up and drop-off points, to offer more flexibility and they are running in tandem with traditional fixed-route bus services.

The new on-demand service is completely free to use for the first three months and £1 per journey after this – the service will continue to be free for passengers with a valid bus pass after June 28.

Routes for the new on-demand bus service to launch for Rutland and Melton

Also this week, Rutland’s R2 bus service has been replaced with a new RZ1 service, operating as a fixed-route service during peak times, at the start and end of the day.

The R1 service will continue to operate as normal between Melton Mowbray, Oakham, Uppingham and Corby.

Passengers are also be able to access Leicestershire County Council’s LC1 bus service, which runs between Oakham and Melton with a stop at Gates Garden Centre, at Cold Overton.

Communities able to access the on-demand buses from this week include Ashwell, Barleythorpe, Barrow, Brentingby, Burley, Clipsham, Cottesmore, Edmondthorpe, Exton, Greetham, Langham, Market Overton, Melton Mowbray, Oakham, Saxby, Stretton, Teigh, Thistleton, Whissendine, Wyfordby and Wymondham.

Councillor Christine Wise, cabinet member for transport, environment and communities for Rutland County Council, said: "Our new Rutland Buses website provides residents with a single point of information about the county’s new bus network, including the on-demand services that will be available to communities between Oakham and Melton from the start of next week.

"We know this is a big change and we’ll continue to promote and advertise the new network over the coming months, to make sure everyone fully understands these changes.

“It is a different way to travel and has so many benefits.

"The use of these smaller vehicles, operating flexible routes in tandem with traditional bus services, means that we can increase access to public transport in areas of the county that have not previously had access to a bus of any kind.

"These changes are also greener for the environment and much more cost-effective. We hope people will get on board and give the new service a try.”

Council funding for the DDRT service came from levelling-up money awarded to Rutland and Melton.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council, commented: “I am hugely grateful to our colleagues at Rutland County Council for leading on this work.

"It is proof positive that Rutland and Melton can make things work well for people locally while planning strategically.”

DDRT services operate from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, with some crossover between different areas to ensure maximum coverage to reach destinations.

Go to www.rutland.gov.uk/rutland-buses for more information on the new service.