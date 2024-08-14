The new Citizens Advice LeicesterShire team at the Hope Centre in Melton Mowbray

Residents in the Melton Mowbray area now have access again to face-to-face citizens advice support.

The service is being provided in the Hope Centre, at Melton Vineyard Church, from 9.30am and 12.30pm every Monday, excluding bank holidays.

Citizens Advice Leicestershire has continued offering a service in Melton through its Adviceline services – five days a week 9am to 4.30pm –via telephone and video link, but until recently it has only been able to offer very limited face-to-face services due to funding restraints.

Owing to the generosity of Melton Vineyard Church, the organisation has been able to expand its in-person support to a weekly service.

Their new drop-in at the Hope Centre is run by a dedicated and highly trained team of local volunteers and staff, with access to the expertise and experience of the local and nationwide advice service.

Vicky Gutteridge, CEO of Citizens Advice LeicesterShire, said: “We are here for everyone, whoever you are and whatever your problem.

"As a result of the cost of living crisis, we have seen an increase in people with debt issues coming to us for advice and support, and in crisis intervention appointments too, such as referrals to food banks.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to serve the people of Melton and will be doing everything within our power to maintain this lifeline for as long as it is needed."

Clients can visit the service about a whole range of problems, but particularly issues with welfare benefits, low income, debt, employment and housing.

No question is too small and the aim is to help people move forward into a better place: to improve their incomes, health and happiness.

The local charity is a trusted and quality accredited source of advice, providing telephone, in person and outreach services across the city and county.

Citizens Advice LeicesterShire has the effect of boosting household income and they say that the average household is better off annually after receiving their advice.

In addition to the main advice service, the local charity also runs specialist services, including Pension Wise, Help to Claim and MacMillan.

Call the service on 0808 2787854 between 9am and 4.30pm on weekdays.