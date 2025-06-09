New Storehouse co-ordinator, Natalie Stathakis (right), and outgoing manager Siggy Atherton (left) with some of the volunteers

It is the start of a new era at Melton’s foodbank with a new manager at the helm.

Natalie Stathakis has taken over as co-ordinator at Storehouse following the retirement of Siggy Atherton, who was recently elected as Mayor of Melton.

The Nottingham Street service is a lifeline for struggling and disadvantaged local people, handing out food bags, serving hot food and drink in the cafe, giving clothing out and offering showers.

Natalie has been part of Storehouse since 2008 and enjoys working alongside its many dedicated volunteers.

She told the Melton Times: “I’m really pleased to be able to part of the next chapter at Storehouse, alongside such a great team of people and the Melton community, who support in so many different ways.

"I’ve been part of Melton Vineyard for about 16 years, so it’s been amazing to see how Storehouse has grown in capacity to touch so many people’s lives.

"I’m looking forward to what God has in store for the next chapter.”

Siggy played a crucial role in the vital activities at Storehouse for four-and-a-half years – she will be missed by the team there and the many people who use the service and who became good friends with her.

She commented: “I have loved my time at Storehouse working with the volunteers and visitors, helping to improve their lives mentoring, listening and connecting with them.”

Another major change with the foodbank is that its director, Caroline Stannard, has taken up a new role as Senior Pastor of Melton Vineyard Church, alongside her husband George.

They will both continue to support Storehouse, which is located at the rear of the church, in their new roles.

Storehouse is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 11am to 1pm.

The foodbank service is used through referrals and the café is open to all for food, hot drinks and company.

We recently reported about a significant drop in donated food and clothing at a time when there has been a large increase in demand.

Storehouse is in need of non-perishable food items such as tinned tomatoes, peas, fish and desserts, as well as meat products.

You can drop food in collection boxes at Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s supermarkets in Melton.