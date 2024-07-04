Ruby Jade Procinski conducts one of her community choirs in Leicestershire - a new Melton one launches on Friday

A new community choir launches in Melton Mowbray tomorrow evening (Friday).

It is being run by vocal coach, Ruby Jade Procinski, with the accent on having fun and boosting mindfulness and mental health.

Sessions will be every Friday from 7pm to 8.30pm, at The Centre @ Mary’s Place, in Burton Street.

Ruby told the Melton Times: “We are a fun, totally non-traditional choir where everyone is welcome — singing experience is not necessary.

“We sing the songs people love and we have a lot of fun doing it.

“Our choir is great for socials and a way to make new friends.

“We pride ourselves on positivity and leaving our daily stresses at the door.

“It is great for mental wellbeing and confidence building.”

This is the third RJVC community choir Ruby has launched in Leicestershire – the others are at Syston and Thorpe Astley.

She is a professionally trained vocalist and has 27 years of singing experience and 10 years in vocal coaching.

Ruby has conducted children’s and adult choirs, run musical theatre classes, taught private singing lessons and put on after-school singing clubs.

She added: “I opened these community choirs because I wanted to offer people who love to sing the chance to be part of a fun, non-traditional choir where everyone is welcome to sing their heart out.

"Singing is so good for the soul and has so many health benefits, that I wanted to offer a choir that was open and inclusive to everyone — regardless of singing ability.

“We are all about creating a positive and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone involved.

"Our members come from all different walks of life and yet they all have one thing in common – they love to have fun singing.

"Our community choirs also perform at local events in Leicestershire throughout the year and we also put on a huge Christmas concert at the end of each year, where the whole RJVC family comes together for a night of singing.”