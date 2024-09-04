Melton and Syston MP Ed Argar (seated), having the online budget planner demonstrated to by MADMAC CEO Amanda Heath and trustee David Chubb

Melton MP Ed Argar has hailed a local debt advice charity for the vital support it continues to give to the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Argar called for a greater focus on financial education and support following a visit to the Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC), based in Leicester Street in the town.

Since chief executive, Amanda Heath, set it up back in 2015, the charity has seen demand for its debt advice service and financial education in schools grow significantly, with over 1,700 local people helped to manage debts and financial challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda and MADMAC charity trustee, David Chubb, demonstrated to Edward their free online budget planner, which helps people see a breakdown of what they spend their money on and helps them manage their money better.

They also talked about the growth of the charity and the increased demand for its services following global cost of living pressures.

Amanda said: “We had a great time meeting our new local MP and are so pleased to hear his passion on money matters and connect this to our local needs.

"It is tremendous to get his support and we look forward to partnering with him and his team as we go forward to help our community thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Argar commented: “It was fantastic to meet Amanda and the team at MADMAC, not only to hear about the amazing work they do day in, day out, but to discuss with her the importance of access to free debt advice, and financial education in schools to help people avoid getting into debt.

"People locally who get into debt or are struggling to make ends meet are not alone as the free advice, budget planning, and caring support from MADMAC is there for them.

"But, MADMAC is a charity and relies on the generosity of local businesses and local people to support its work - it is a hugely worthwhile cause for the generous support people give it, and of course, the more donations it receives, the more people it can help.

"I am calling for a greater focus at all levels on the provision of financial education, and access to advice and support for those who need it.”