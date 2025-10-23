Melton borough councillors Margaret Glancy and Simon Lumley pictured at the launch of the Letters to Heaven scheme at the Thorpe Road cemetery in October 2023

Letters and cards for loved ones who have passed away are to be transformed into wildflowers as part of a scheme at a Melton Mowbray cemetery.

A Letters to Heaven post box was installed two years ago at the Thorpe Road graveyard to enable residents to send messages to family members and friends they have lost.

And those letters and cards in the memorial post box will now be respectfully composted and blended with wildflower seeds, which will then be sown in a dedicated area of Melton Country Park to provide poignant flowers in tribute to the dearly departed.

The public are being invited to a special event to launch the new Melton Borough Council initiative, at the country park near Doctors Lane on Wednesday November 26 at 10am.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, portfolio holder for corporate governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “This initiative combines remembrance with regeneration.

"By transforming messages of love into wildflowers, we’re creating a living tribute that honours those we've lost while nurturing the environment.

"It shows that even in grief, something beautiful can grow.

"When the flowers begin to bloom, we hope this space will offer comfort and connection to all who visit.”

Attendees at the event will have the opportunity to scatter the seeds and post messages to loved ones in a temporary memorial post box.

Light refreshments will also be available on the day.

This project has received funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which has supported the provision of seed resources and officer time.

The ‘What3words’ location for the event is ///plus.post.polite – near Doctors Lane.