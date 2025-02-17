Melton's Tresillian House to open its gardens to the public
Tresillian House will be opening up their attractive gardens to the public this weekend.
Visitors are welcome at the property, at 67 Dalby Road, Melton Mowbray, from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.
The event is part of the National Garden Scheme, which supports a variety of medically-based charities.
Those who attend will be able to have refreshments, including soup, cottage pie, cakes and tea or coffee.
There will also be a small art exhibition to enjoy featuring work by local artists.
