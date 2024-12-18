Melton Mowbray street market is to get a major overhaul

Melton Mowbray’s street market will be trading in the town centre throughout January, contrary to rumours being circulated on social media.

There has also been speculation that the historic market, which has been running in the town astoundingly for 1,000 years, was being closed down following a reduction in traders in recent years.

But Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which operates the street market, said that could not be further from the truth – plans are in place to develop it substantially for future generations to enjoy.

Town Estate chair, Graham Bett, said the market would not be closing in January and he explained to the Melton Times: "The Town Estate is planning to give an exciting makeover to our town centre markets with a new design for gazebos and stalls.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate chair, Graham Bett

"This will breathe new life into our markets and will benefit the whole Melton town centre.

"The project is an important part of a wider plan to increase the number, extend the range, and improve the quality of markets run directly and indirectly by the Town Estate.”

There is no exact date scheduled yet for the relaunch but Mr Bett added: “The Board of Feoffees – the Trustees – will be considering designs and costs at its monthly meeting on Monday January 13, and I expect the launch of the new-look market to take place in February or March, depending on the delivery dates of the new covers.

“We will announce the launch date as soon as possible, but meanwhile, we expect the markets to continue as normal."