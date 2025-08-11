On-call volunteers with Melton Community First Responders celebrate their new £10k lottery funding

Volunteers who support paramedics in the Melton area have hailed a £10k donation as ‘massive’ in their quest to raise money to replace their ageing defibrillators.

Melton Community First Responders are trained to respond to emergency calls alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), with many arriving before ambulances due to the rural location of the emergency.

The group attend a variety of calls alongside EMAS, including cardiac arrests, seizures and falls, with the group’s volunteers responding to emergencies in their own vehicles with kit funded by the group.

And the new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund will go a long way towards the £18k fundraising target needed to buy new life-saving defibrillators, which give a high energy shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Ina Scott, group co-ordinator for the Melton first responders, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has contributed this money to our group, and in turn to the community we serve, this will go a massive way towards helping achieve our target.”

“Combined with our fantastic local donations and some planned fundraising, this additional boost brings us another step closer to our target.”

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives

First responders’ chairman, Jonny McGrady, added: “As a not-for-profit group, fundraising is vital to keep us responding in our community.

"We’re in a position where we need to fundraise to replace all of our defibs on top of our normal running costs.

"We need to keep funds coming in on top of this project to train future responders and replace other equipment.

"We’d like to thank The National Lottery and their players for helping us towards our target.”

Melton Community First Responders were honoured with the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service earlier this year.