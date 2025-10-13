The Stockyard at Melton Mowbray, venue for an upcoming community energy roadshow

Residents in the Melton borough are invited to a special event next week aiming to help households save energy, reduce bills, and get involved in shaping a more sustainable future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Energy roadshows are being held across Leicestershire with the local one due to take place at The Stockyard, on Scalford Road, on Tuesday October 21, from 11am to 3pm.

Organised by Community Energy Pathways, in collaboration with Leicestershire County Council, the roadshow will give visitors a chance to meet local ‘Energy Champions’, explore practical ways to save energy and reduce bills, as well as learn about community-led energy projects and local energy planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an energy advice desk set up and attendees will get the opportunity to hear from local speakers and representatives from their local community energy groups.

Councillor Adam Tilbury, County Hall’s cabinet member for environment and flooding, said: “The roadshow events are a way to celebrate the work that local communities have been doing together to make energy savings and improve community resilience.

"These roadshows are a chance to see that work in action and get involved.

"It’s also a chance to pick up energy saving tips and have a say in improving the local environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is part of a wider ‘demonstrator’ project funded by Innovate UK.

Earlier this year, community groups and organisations across Leicestershire were invited to apply for funding to kickstart renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in their local areas.

Go to https://greenerfutureleicestershire.co.uk/news/2025/08/community-energy-roadshows-launch-across-leicestershire for more information and details on how to get involved.