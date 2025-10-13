Melton to host community roadshow to help save energy and reduce your bills
The Community Energy roadshows are being held across Leicestershire with the local one due to take place at The Stockyard, on Scalford Road, on Tuesday October 21, from 11am to 3pm.
Organised by Community Energy Pathways, in collaboration with Leicestershire County Council, the roadshow will give visitors a chance to meet local ‘Energy Champions’, explore practical ways to save energy and reduce bills, as well as learn about community-led energy projects and local energy planning.
There will be an energy advice desk set up and attendees will get the opportunity to hear from local speakers and representatives from their local community energy groups.
Councillor Adam Tilbury, County Hall’s cabinet member for environment and flooding, said: “The roadshow events are a way to celebrate the work that local communities have been doing together to make energy savings and improve community resilience.
"These roadshows are a chance to see that work in action and get involved.
"It’s also a chance to pick up energy saving tips and have a say in improving the local environment.”
The initiative is part of a wider ‘demonstrator’ project funded by Innovate UK.
Earlier this year, community groups and organisations across Leicestershire were invited to apply for funding to kickstart renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in their local areas.
Go to https://greenerfutureleicestershire.co.uk/news/2025/08/community-energy-roadshows-launch-across-leicestershire for more information and details on how to get involved.