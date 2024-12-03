The property on Mayfield Street is pictured being closed by police and council officials

Persistent complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug abuse have led to the closure of a Melton Mowbray residential property.

Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire Police secured a Closure Order on the house on Mayfield Street after nearby residents raised concerns relating to persistent noise nuisance, abusive and threatening behaviour and use of illegal drugs.

Council officials took action to secure the order after the tenant's behaviour did not improve, despite repeated offers of support from both the authority and the police and multiple warnings.

Closure Orders aim to protect the other residents living in the neighbourhood by stopping anti-social behaviour which has been taking place in or around a property.

The order, which was granted by Leicester Magistrates Court on Friday November 29, means that no-one, including the tenant, can enter the property for a duration of three months.

Councillor Sarah Cox, chair of Melton Safer Partnership, said: “Our community is at the heart of everything we do as a council, and we want people to feel safe and happy in their homes and neighbourhoods.

"Our safer communities, tenancy services and legal teams work tirelessly together, and collaboratively, with our partners, to improve the lives of our residents and tenants.

"Our first response is to always work with residents and tenants to find the right support for any issues that are occurring within communities.

"However, the behaviour in this case was not acceptable and was not improving despite repeated warnings from officers.

"This kind of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our borough, it was having a profound negative impact on those living in the area, who felt intimidated and fearful in their own homes, and we had to take formal action.”

Councillor Sharon Butcher, vice-chair of Melton Safer Partnership, added: “This Closure Order sends a clear message that Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire Police do not tolerate drug misuse and anti-social behaviour in any form.

"We will continue to work with our partners, using legal action where appropriate, to ensure residents are protected and feel safe in our communities.”

Click HERE to report anti-social behaviour incidents in the Melton borough online or call 01664 502 502.