Melton organisation donates hundreds of pounds to disability charity
Members of St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge donated £500 to the Leicestershire and Rutland branch of REMAP.
The charity provides aids and equipment where solutions have to be invented and no commercially available alternative can be found.
Recent projects range from a child’s swing with automatic movement to a dog treat dispenser attached to a wheelchair via sand wheels for beach access for a walking frame.
The free service is provided by volunteer craftsmen and engineers to around 3,500 people each year.
Past master of St Mary’s Lodge, Vince Howard, presented a cheque to Martin Grant, a volunteer woodworking craftsman who works with the charity.
Lodge members William Hutchison, Ian Perry and David Alcraft were also present.
Go to www.remap.org.uk for more details on REMAP and to donate.
St Mary’s Lodge meets in Melton seven times a year – email [email protected] for details.