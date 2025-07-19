Melton Mowbray Round Table raises £4,500 for the Matt Hampson Foundation

The event was held to raise funds in support of running and improving this life-changing facility, which continues to support individuals recovering from life-altering injuries. Thanks to the incredible generosity of attendees, supporters, and sponsors, the evening raised a fantastic total profit of £4,500.

A huge thank you goes to our main sponsors — The Clawson Kitchen, for supplying the delicious food, and BE Event Hire, who provided invaluable help with the logistics of the evening. Their support was key to making the night a success.

We also extend our sincere thanks to the many local businesses and sponsors who backed the event with donations, prizes, and support. Their community spirit and generosity were truly overwhelming. These include:

Cutting Room, DC Works, Spray Elite, MD Mobile Bars, Kingsway Paints, Shire Agricultural Services, BE Furniture Hire, The Clawson Kitchen, Two Chimps Coffee, Melton Sports, Regal Cinema, Black Dragon Games, Doggy & Gabbona, Jackson’s, Harboro Hotel, Foxy Lots, Chloe’s Jewellers, Millington Travel, Time Fix, Enderbury’s Outfitters (Oakham), The White Lion Inn (Whissendine), Barnsdale Gardens, Ben Burgess, Leesons Family Butcher, Oakham Wines, Fourwalls, Rutland Belle, Millie’s Meats, Melton Cheeseboard, Greenline Services and Supplies, Flextraction Ltd, D Wright Services, SJP Automotive, ,Jon Holmes Photography and Digital Deadline.

The evening was a true celebration of community, collaboration, and compassion. Melton Mowbray Round Table is proud to have brought people together in support of such an important cause — helping the Matt Hampson Foundation continue its mission to inspire and support people through adversity.

Thank you to everyone who played a part in making the night such a success.

